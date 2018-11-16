State officials consider reintroduction of rail system

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - State officials are considering bringing the rail system back to Montgomery.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs held a public meeting Thursday night to discuss the feasibility of the project.
“One of the main things we’re evaluating right now are the potential routes for passenger rail service. We are also looking at what the demand might be, so we’re running a ridership model which will also give us an indication for what the project may cost if we decide to move forward with it,” said AECOM Transportation Planning Manager Brian Smart.
The study was broken into two phases. Phase I was completed in 2014 and looked at putting a rail service between Birmingham and Montgomery.
“It was the piece of the project that extended from Birmingham down to where we are now in downtown Montgomery," said Smart.
Phase II is just getting started and is looking at connecting Montgomery and Mobile with a passenger rail service.
“Phase II, which is what we’re doing now, we initiated last month. We are evaluating the piece from downtown Montgomery to downtown Mobile,” said Smart. “The population here is increasing, and with that obviously comes changes in the way people want to travel and the way people want to get to work or the way they want to move within our cities that are in south Alabama.”
The purpose of Phase II is to determine the necessary elements needed to implement a passenger rail service, like the demand, cost and benefits and will determine whether or not they move forward with the project.
“The feasibility study is the kickoff for what will eventually be quite a few studies including engineering and environmental studies," said Smart. "We will also look at the design which consists of concept level design and then final design before actually moving forward with the project.”
Deanna Kell, a Montgomery resident, said she hopes the passenger rail system is brought back to Montgomery.
“It seems to be more cost efficient, less stressful and you just get to enjoy your family while you’re on the trip. It’s also slow. It’s not like a plane, so you get to see the sights," said Kell.
After Phase II has been completed, Smart will submit the entire study to the Federal Railroad Association.
“They [FRA], along with our project stakeholders, will then make a decision on any further evaluations that are needed for this project," Smart said.
If the project is approved, it will be ten to 15 years before the construction begins.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.