Alabama State has worst defensive performance of season in loss to Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX (WSFA) - This is a loss that will sting in a different way for the Alabama State Hornets. They fell to 3-7 on the season and 2-4 in SWAC play after a 66-13 loss to Prairie View A&M (4-6, 3-3) Saturday.
It wasn’t the usual loss where a field goal won the game, or the Hornets were unable to make a big play at the end, the Panthers blew the top off this one from the start.
Prarie View A&M scored on all of its possession in the first half (7) entering the break with a 49-6 lead.
ASU was able to answer PVAMU’s first possession touchdown with a touchdown of its own but had the extra point attempt blocked.
From then on it was all Prarie View. The Panthers put over 670 yards of offense, 486 coming from one person.
Quarterback Jalen Morton finished with 290 yards passing and 196 yards rushing, and accounted for six PVAMU touchdowns.
Dawonya Tucker chipped in for the Panthers with 134 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.
The Hornets got their second touchdown of the game when quarterback Chris Scott snuck it in on the goal line from a yard out.
Scott led the Hornets, throwing for 89 yards. Tallesin Farmer led the rushing attack with 57 yards on 15 carries. Ezra Gray was just behind with 55 yards on 14 carries.
Alabama’s state 66 points allowed are the most this season and the most since a 64-6 loss to Southern in 2016.
The Hornets now look ahead to their Turkey Day Classic game Thursday. It’ll be a short week as the Hornets match up with Mississippi Valley State in ASU Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
