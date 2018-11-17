British woman named Dee Ford becomes AU fan thanks to Twitter

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - When the Auburn Tigers play at Jordan-Hare Stadium, fans from across the country come to the Plains to cheer them on. On Saturday, they’ll have the support of Dee Ford, one fan who traveled all the way from the United Kingdom.
When Tiger fans hear the name Dee Ford, they often think of the defensive standout who last played in 2013 for the Tigers. It’s that confusion that led Ms. Ford to become an Auburn fan.
“Jay Jacobs had tweeted 'Congratulations to Dee Ford for being nominated MVP of the Senior Bowl,’” Ford said. “And because it was Jay Jacobs everybody thought I must be Dee Ford, and no matter what I say, people kept saying congratulations, you’re great, you’re fantastic.”
Jacobs was athletic director at Auburn while Dee Ford was a star pass rusher for Coach Gus Malzahn.
Ford says she knew nothing about American football, but all the notoriety turned her attention to the Tigers. Now, one of Auburn’s most unlikely fans is on the Plains for her first game when Malzahn’s Tigers host Liberty in the last home game of the season.
She’s enjoying the full Auburn experience - lemonade from Toomer’s Corner, shopping in the bookstore, and even sideline passes to the game.
"Everybody's just embraced me completely. And everybody has genuinely wanted me to have a good time," Ford said.
Ford's story has captured the attention of people all across the globe. She'll even be featured on ESPN.
"We've just done a radio interview, and my staff have been tweeting the show, listening in. They just think it's completely mad," Ford said.
Ford has not met the football player with whom she shares a name. But she did see him play in London, and got to meet his family. The two have spoken over the phone. Dee Ford plays for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.
Auburn and the Liberty Flames kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
