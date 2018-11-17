Dates set for Montgomery Christmas Tree lighting, downtown parade

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery is now accepting entries for floats that will take part in the Montgomery Christmas and Camellia Bowl Parade that will start at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 14.
The parade is part of the 2018 holiday season that begins at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 with the lighting of the Christmas tree. The tree will be located at Lister Hill Plaza across from Montgomery City Hall.
The parade will begin at the steps of the state Capitol, and end at Court Square Fountain.
The parade will again include the teams, fans and marching bands visiting the city for the ESPN Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.
All entries for floats must be submitted by Dec. 7, and include a $25 nonrefundable registration fee. The number of floats for the parade has been limited to 80.
Entries for floats are divided into three categories: business, adult and children/youth. One entry from each category will win prizes sponsored by Sam’s Club, the city said.
For more information about registration and float guidelines, contact the Montgomery Special Events Department at 334-625-2118, or visit www.montgomeryal.gov or funinmontgomery.com.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.