Families of the Year: The Allens

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We introduced you to the Allen family about three years ago during a County Road 12 segment. They are known celebrities when it comes to rodeo roping. But this year, they can add another accomplishment to their long list. They are one of the nominees for Families of the Year by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama.
When we visited the Allens back in 2015, we found them riding and roping at their horse ranch and cattle farm. Today, TJ and twins Wyatt and Colten Allen are a little older, but they still have a passion for roping.
“It’s different as far as trying to explain to others in the community," said TJ. “They think rodeo is sitting on a bull and riding a bull, but there is a lot more to it.”
“It keeps us level-headed and appreciative of what kind of blessing it is,” Colton added.
They learned how to rope from their father who attended college on a roping scholarship. As a family, they attend roping competitions and try to teach other about the sport.
“It keeps us together," said mom Kandi. “We travel together. We’re at events together.”
And for their father, Ed, his greatest joy is watching his sons grow in their faith.
“Just seeing them grow like into mature citizens that you are really proud of and letting them experience the faith we try to raise them in," Ed said, "and to have a Christian background we try to raise them in.”
“They are very supportive and I’m glad they are always there and helping us," Wyatt stated.
Faith, family and fun. That’s what it’s all about in the Allen House. A combination that makes for winners.
They’ll be among each family honored during a ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts in Montgomery Sunday.
