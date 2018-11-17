First Alert: 60-degree temperatures have returned

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - What a beautiful weekend it is! Not much will be changing through Thanksgiving.
A mostly sunny day is underway across central and south Alabama. Temperatures are warmer today, with highs in the mid 60s.
Tomorrow and Monday will almost be a carbon copy of today, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. You likely won’t need a jacket for your afternoon strolls. Enjoy!
Tuesday through Thursday, highs drop into the lower 60s, lows will be in the 40s, and rain chances in the 0 - 10% range.
Black Friday, there’s a small risk of rain. Temperatures will be in the 40s in the morning and 60s in the afternoon. Higher rain chances arrive Saturday.
