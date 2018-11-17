Opp hires former Alabama head coach as defensive coordinator

OPP, AL (WSFA) - A familiar name to Opp and Crimson Tide fans is returning to coach at his alma mater. Opp High School is hiring former Alabama head coach Mike DuBose to be its defensive coordinator, Opp head football coach Brent Hill confirmed.
Hill called the move a “no brainer” and “thinks the world of him [DuBose] as a football coach."
Opp went 0-10 this past season and gave up an average of 49.2 points per game.
Hill is “extremely excited” to add DuBose to the staff and said, “from a defensive side you won’t find a sharper coach. Huge addition to our program.”
Hill said DuBose played a large part in his accepting the head coaching position at Opp several years ago.
Previously, DuBose served as a consultant for the program but Hill said he hadn’t worked with the football team in the last two years. He is now calling the shots on the defensive side of the ball.
DuBose is a native of Opp. He attended Opp High School and played on the defensive line for the football before earning a scholarship to play at the University of Alabama in the early 70s.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.