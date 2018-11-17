South Alabama county commissioners show what bi-partisanship looks like

CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Could the politicians in Washington borrow a page from the playbook of what’s going on in Crenshaw County? The locals seem to think so. It’s a story of four white newly-elected Republicans re-electing an African-American commissioner to his second term as chairman.
For decades Republicans simply didn’t have a chance in Crenshaw County until this year. The call for change was the driving force behind the recent election of four white Republicans to the county commission, but then the politics of it all took a decidedly different turn, some say almost unheard of in these parts in a county that voted 72 percent for President Trump.
“It doesn’t matter about color. We live together. We eat together," said Crenshaw County Commission Chairman Charlie Sankey.
And soon Chairman Sankey will be working together with those four Republicans like Raymond McGough. It was McGough, a rookie, who nominated Sankey to serve a second term as chairman. Commissioners more than seconded the motion. It was unanimous.
“He carried himself well. I was very impressed with him," said McGough, who had been attending county commission meetings for months before deciding to run for his respective district.
It’s been Sankey’s steady hand on the county’s finances that McGough says made his choice easy; a $7 million budget, an A+ financial rating, and 80 employees.
“We gave a Christmas bonus last year and later in March we gave an additional dollar-and-a-half an hour across the board.
Four white Republicans, one African-American Democrat; they see themselves as one team, looking beyond party lines and skin color.
“There will be disappointment. There will be some things, but don’t let foolish pride get in the way," said McGough.
“This is a good example of where you’ve got people of integrity that can recognize integrity," said Sankey.
Considering the nastiness Americans are watching unfold in the nation’s capital, Charlie Sankey and Raymond McGough believe they are proving strong bi-partisanship is more than possible, attainable, in fact... if Washington would only listen.
Sankey has served, overall, 16 years on the Crenshaw County Commission. He is a local banker in Luverne.
