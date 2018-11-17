South Korea honors veterans of ‘Forgotten War’ for service

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Young-jun Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta, on Friday presented medals to more than 80 veterans of the Korean War.
The veterans are among 21,991 Korean War veterans living in Alabama, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The ceremony was held at the Troy Montgomery Davis Theatre where the former soldiers received the Ambassador for Peace Medal.
South Korea started offering the medals in 1975 to veterans who visited the country through its Revisit Program, which was meant to show gratitude for the sacrifices that saved the nation from communism. The honor has since expanded to veterans who cannot make the long journey to South Korea.
The Korean War, also called the Forgotten War, began on June 25, 1950, when North Korean artillery opened up on South Korea and an invasion from the North followed. The war ended on July 27, 1953, when United Nations and Chinese officials, and North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung, signed an armistice.
The gathering in the Capital City also was an occasion for state officials to encourage all veterans to take advantage of the services available to them.
“As we honor our veterans from this era, we also wish to invite veterans from all branches and periods of service to visit their local veterans service office, or visit us online at va.alabama.gov,” said Mike Northcutt, acting commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. “Our offices are standing by to assist veterans, their survivors, and dependents in learning more about the benefits, services and programs available to them.”
