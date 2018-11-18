Can you leave your plants outside during cold weather

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - With temps ranging from mild to frigid over the next several weeks, it is usually recommended to bring your plants indoors.
“People may have indoor plants outside and those need to come back in because they are not set up to handle the cold temperatures and most of the times that’s it,” said Debbie Todd of Little Mountain Nursery. “Some of the other ones like your fruit trees, in certain temperatures, you might want to bring them in overnight but they should be fine to take them back out the next day.”
But what about the plants that you can’t bring inside?
“People sometimes throw a sheet over it, or they’ll bring it up closer to the house,” said Todd. “Once the temperatures warm up the next day, then take the sheet or whatever you put on it off of it, so it can be OK again.”
Todd said that luckily, we’re in a place where it doesn’t get too far below freezing so most outdoor plants are OK.
“We are in a good climate zone where the temperatures aren’t usually that cold and don’t stay there. Most shrubs and everything are going to be fine. They are in the ground and this is their time to take it easy after being through all the heat and everything,” Todd said.
If you have any hesitation about if your plant can handle the colder weather, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
