Cleveland Browns say Condoleezza Rice has not been discussed as a coaching candidate

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said sources tell ESPN the Browns want to interview Condoleezza Rice for the head coach job.
General Manager John Dorsey issued a statement after the report became the top topic in the NFL on Sunday.
“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan. I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”
Rice said in a Facebook post she is not ready to coach the Browns, but she wouldn’t mind calling a play.
The former Secretary of State was on the selection committee for the College Football Playoff for three years.
The Browns are looking for a new coach after the team fired Hue Jackson several weeks ago.
Yahoo Sports wrote a story in 2012 showing Rice’s favorite team is the Browns.
The Browns next game is against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 25.
