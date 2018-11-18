Warmer Again Today

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Another beautiful day is underway in central and south Alabama! Like yesterday, today will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will be chilly again in the low 40s, but tomorrow will warm nicely to the upper 60s in the afternoon. One or two late afternoon and evening showers can't be completely ruled out.
Starting Tuesday, our temperatures take a little bit of a tumble. From then through Friday, highs will struggle to reach the 60s each afternoon. As for Thanksgiving specifically, the day will start in the 40s and gradually warm up to the low 60s throughout the afternoon. Rain chances are sparse Thursday, but come back into the forecast Friday.
Time of arrival of our next rain system is still uncertain. The window for rain right now is looking to be from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening. This means that you may need a poncho for the Iron Bowl. We’ll keep a close eye on it as the weekend approaches.
