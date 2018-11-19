Colorado man gets life for killing pregnant wife, 2 girls

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Christopher Watts is escorted into the courtroom before his bond hearing at the Weld County Courthouse in Greeley, Colo. The Colorado man, charged with killing his pregnant wife and two daughters, has pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, under a plea deal that will allow him to avoid the death penalty. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP, Pool, file) (Joshua Polson)