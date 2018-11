After a calm weekend, we are starting our new workweek off on a quiet note. A partly sunny sky early in the day will start to become increasingly cloudy thanks to a weak front off towards our west; as it slide through the state later this afternoon, it could bring with it a rogue rain chance if far west/north Alabama. The majority of our area remains dry today with highs climbing into the 60s, and a few spots will likely get close to 70°.