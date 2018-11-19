Deputies: Mom charged with attempted murder after stabbing juvenile who was fighting her daughter

Ramiah Ivey McClam (Source: Vinelink)
By WMBF News Staff | November 19, 2018 at 11:03 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 12:56 PM

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A mother was arrested Sunday after allegedly stabbing a juvenile that was fighting with her daughter.

Ramiah Ivey McClam, 33, of Dillon, is charged with attempted murder.

According to a news release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to McNeil Street Sunday in reference to a fight. When law enforcement arrived on scene, deputies learned there was a fight between juveniles. The mother of one of the minors became involved and reportedly stabbed the juvenile that was fighting her daughter, the release states.

The juvenile, who is 14-years-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McClam is currently being held at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

