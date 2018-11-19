First Alert: Mild, sunny Monday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Walking out the door this morning, most of you will run into seasonable 40s... while it’s a bit chilly, temperatures like this are normal by November standards.
After a calm weekend, we are starting our new workweek off on a quiet note.
FIRST ALERT: Keep an eye out for some potential dense fog during your morning commute, especially if travelling near bodies of water.
A partly sunny sky early in the day will start to become increasingly cloudy thanks to a weak front off towards our west; as it slide through the state later this afternoon, it could bring with it a rogue rain chance if far west/north Alabama.
The majority of our area remains dry today with highs climbing into the 60s, and a few spots will likely get close to 70°.
For tonight, conditions look to favor another installment of patchy fog and temperatures falling back into the low/mid 40s.
By early Tuesday morning, the low-end threat for rain have basically cleared our area, and we are back in business with more fair weather expected through the rest of the week! It will likely be a tad bit cool with highs only climbing into the lower 60s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Speaking of Thursday - Thanksgiving in Alabama looks to be pleasant!
There`s been increasing confidence in a system moving across the country as we head towards the weekend... for now, we have placed a 40% chance of showers both Friday and Saturday, but this number could go up. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast as we head into Iron Bowl weekend.
