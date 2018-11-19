It’s Thanksgiving week; Is it time to thaw the turkey?

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Ah, yes. It’s Thanksgiving week. You’ve cleared the mountain of stuff off the dining room table that hasn’t been used since last November, stuffed it all under a bed somewhere out sight from Aunt Rosie’s prying eyes, and set about the task of cooking.
While the canberries (yes, we spelled that correctly) are just a can opener away from being ready, it’s the centerpiece that will take a little time. We’re talking about the golden-brown beauty, the table’s edible centerpiece, the bird that will have everyone salivating after their 500 mile trip to your address.
But you waited until Thursday morning to pull your frozen turkey out of the deep freeze with thoughts you can just “pop it in the oven.” Oops. Tell Aunt Rosie she can join you and everyone else at the buffet. (Restaurants open nationally or in the Montgomery area)
If you want to take the heat off your turkey being frozen, may we suggest a conversation about politics? It doesn’t have to be this way if you know what you’re doing, though!
You need to start now on at least thinking about thawing. Go get a calculator, or better yet, take notes from the experts at Butterball. (They know turkeys).
According to the turkey experts, for EVERY POUND your turkey weighs, you’re going to need SIX HOURS of thawing in the refrigerator. That means a 20 pound turkey needs five days to thaw.
Bon Appétit!
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.