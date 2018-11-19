250 Montgomery families get Thanksgiving dinner

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - This Thanksgiving, more than 200 families will be able to enjoy a good turkey dinner with their loved ones.
Oronde Mitchell, through a partnership with Family Guidance and other organizations, selected 250 families to receive a turkey, a bag of rice, vegetables and canned candied yams for their Thanksgiving meal. This started after Mitchell's mother, Mary, was diagnosed with cancer.
"In 2009, my mother was diagnosed with cancer, and she started something similar in her neighborhood," he said. "So I wanted to carry on that tradition."
Mitchell talked with some of the families receiving the dinner, and he said they were more than grateful.
"They were surprised, first of all, that we were doing something like this," he said. "And there's a big need because it is Thanksgiving. So we wanted to give back."
Several high school students volunteered to help pass out the dinners to the families.
“They really enjoyed being able to serve and seeing the expression of folks being thankful today,” he said.
