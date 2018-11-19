Plan ahead to eat out on Thanksgiving

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Cracker Barrel in east Montgomery and Applebee’s on Carter Hill Road are both open on Thanksgiving Day for those who want to celebrate the holiday without cleaning the kitchen and loading the dish washer.
But several popular Capital City restaurants are closed on Thursday, including Ming's Garden Chinese restaurant, Texas Roadhouse and the Outback on Taylor Road.
Other Applebee's locations on Taylor Road and Atlanta Highway open at 4 p.m. for those who want to sleep late on their day off and enjoy a big meal after a Thanksgiving Day workout, or afternoon spent raking leaves.
A Thanksgiving Day workout? Yes, Planet Fitness near Eastdale Mall is open till noon on Thursday.
If you plan to eat Chinese or pizza after a traditional Thanksgiving lunch, plan ahead. Pizza delivery giants Papa John's on Carter Hill Road and Pizza Hut on Atlanta Highway are both closed on Thursday.
Chinese food mainstays Mr. Chen's on Atlanta Highway and East China on Vaughn Road also will not be serving.
Probably the best advice for determining whether your favorite restaurant is open on Thanksgiving is to call the location first, as McDonald's suggests on its website for the Zelda Road location: "Some locations may operate with reduced hours on or around holidays. Call your local McDonald’s to find out their Thanksgiving hours so you can plan your next visit."
