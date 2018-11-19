Public corruption prosecutor Matt Hart out at Attorney General’s Office

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Attorney General's Office confirmed Prosecutor Matt Hart is no longer with the office. He reportedly resigned from his duties Monday morning.
In an email, a spokesperson thanked Hart for his service to the State of Alabama, but couldn't comment further regarding Hart's departure.
“It is the policy of this office to refrain from comment about personnel matters, so we will have no further statement,” an email from the AG’s Office stated.
Hart was hired by former AG Luther Strange, and is most recognized for the prosecutions and convictions of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard and former Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson, among others. Hart worked as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Birmingham before taking the position in Montgomery.
Sources confirm the Special Prosecutions will remain viable division of the AG’s Office, despite Hart’s resignation
