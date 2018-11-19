2018 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Legend announced

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The 2018 Camellia Bowl Legend was named Monday morning.
Executive Director of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Johnny Williams announced from the Cramton Bowl, where the game is played, that Johnny Davis will be this year's legend.
Davis, who graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, led the Crimson Tide in rushing three straight seasons in the 1970s, and he played 10 years in the NFL.
Davis was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2018, and in the spring he was honored in Montgomery, when Mayor Todd Strange proclaimed May 17 Johnny Lee Davis Day.
The Camellia Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.