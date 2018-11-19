The Rolling Stones announce stadium tour for next year

NEW YORK (AP/RNN) — The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the United States next year.
The band says it’s adding a 13-show leg to its No Filter tour in spring 2019 that will hit Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Washington, D.C. The tour kicks off in Miami on April 20.
For the past few years the legendary band has mostly played in Europe. Lead singer Mick Jagger says in a statement: "It's a thrill when we play stadiums in the States."
Tickets go on sale Nov. 30.
The band returned to its blues roots in 2016 with the release of “Blue & Lonesome,” which earned the Stones a Grammy Award for best traditional blues album.
April 20th, 2019 – Miami Gardens, FL at Hard Rock Stadium
April 24th – Jacksonville, FL at TIAA Bank Field
April 28th – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium
May 7th – Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium
May 11th – Pasadena, CA at The Rose Bow
lMay 18th – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium
May 22nd – Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field
May 26th – Denver, CO at Broncos Stadium at Mile High
May 31st – Washington, D.C. at FedEx Field
June 4th – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field
June 8th – Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium
June 13th – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium
June 21st – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field
