Thanksgiving week changes to WSFA programming lineup
By WSFA Staff | November 19, 2018 at 4:19 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:19 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There are A LOT of things happening this Thanksgiving week, so here’s an easy location to find everything you need to know, including programming on WSFA 12 News!

Wednesday night ahead of Thanksgiving

7pm - Hollywood Game Night

8pm - Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

Thursday (Thanksgiving!)

Turkey Day Classic

9am - Downtown Parade with over 100 entries/14 marching bands and more.

2pm - Kickoff for 95th Annual Turkey Day Classic Football game at ASU Stadium

6pm - WSFA 12 News' Auburn VS Alabama Iron Bowl Preview Show

Black Friday!

Shop til you drop, but check the store hours first.

5pm - Re-airing of WSFA 12 News' Auburn VS Alabama Iron Bowl Preview Show

Saturday is all about the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl kicks off at 2:30pm at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. WSFA 12 News will have team coverage from the game.

What’s on TV on Thursday and Friday? Here’s our programming guide for both days!

Thanksgiving Day Programming on WSFA

9am – 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Noon – The National Dog Show

2pm – 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

5pm – WSFA 12 News at 5

5:30pm – NBC Nightly News

6pm – Iron Bowl Preview

6:30pm – Entertainment Tonight

7pm – Football Night in America

7:30pm – Sunday Night Football Thanksgiving Special - ATL Falcons VS New Orleans Saints

10:30pm - WSFA 12 News at 10

Black Friday Programming on WSFA

7-11am Today Show

11am – WSFA 12 News Alabama Live!

Noon – NHL Hockey - New York Rangers Vs Philadelphia Flyers

3pm – Judge Judy

4pm – WSFA 12 News First at Four

5pm – Iron Bowl Preview

5:30pm – NBC Nightly News

6pm – WSFA 12 News at 6

6:30pm – Entertainment Tonight

7pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

7:30pm – Trolls Holiday Special

8pm – Midnight, Texas

9pm – Dateline NBC

10pm – WSFA 12 News at 10

