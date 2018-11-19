Thanksgiving week changes to WSFA programming lineup

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There are A LOT of things happening this Thanksgiving week, so here’s an easy location to find everything you need to know, including programming on WSFA 12 News!
Wednesday night ahead of Thanksgiving
7pm - Hollywood Game Night
8pm - Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
Thursday (Thanksgiving!)
Turkey Day Classic
9am - Downtown Parade with over 100 entries/14 marching bands and more.
2pm - Kickoff for 95th Annual Turkey Day Classic Football game at ASU Stadium
6pm - WSFA 12 News' Auburn VS Alabama Iron Bowl Preview Show
Black Friday!
Shop til you drop, but check the store hours first.
5pm - Re-airing of WSFA 12 News' Auburn VS Alabama Iron Bowl Preview Show
Saturday is all about the Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl kicks off at 2:30pm at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. WSFA 12 News will have team coverage from the game.
What’s on TV on Thursday and Friday? Here’s our programming guide for both days!
Thanksgiving Day Programming on WSFA
9am – 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Noon – The National Dog Show
2pm – 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
5pm – WSFA 12 News at 5
5:30pm – NBC Nightly News
6pm – Iron Bowl Preview
6:30pm – Entertainment Tonight
7pm – Football Night in America
7:30pm – Sunday Night Football Thanksgiving Special - ATL Falcons VS New Orleans Saints
10:30pm - WSFA 12 News at 10
Black Friday Programming on WSFA
7-11am Today Show
11am – WSFA 12 News Alabama Live!
Noon – NHL Hockey - New York Rangers Vs Philadelphia Flyers
3pm – Judge Judy
4pm – WSFA 12 News First at Four
5pm – Iron Bowl Preview
5:30pm – NBC Nightly News
6pm – WSFA 12 News at 6
6:30pm – Entertainment Tonight
7pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
7:30pm – Trolls Holiday Special
8pm – Midnight, Texas
9pm – Dateline NBC
10pm – WSFA 12 News at 10
