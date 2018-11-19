Trump critic Hurd keeps Texas US House seat for Republicans

FILE - This combination of file photos shows candidates for Texas' 23rd District Congressional seat in the November 2018 election from left, incumbent GOP Rep. Will Hurd and Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones. Ortiz Jones has headed to Washington for congressional orientation even though she trails incumbent Hurd by 1,000 votes in their contested race to represent a sprawling West Texas district. The race is close enough that Ortiz Jones could seek a recount. She is about 1,000 votes behind Hurd out of around 209,000 counted. She hasn't so far, instead seeking to have more provisional votes counted. (AP Photo/File)