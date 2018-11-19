Verbena football player proves you don’t need two arms to play football

“Me and my grandpa was going to get ready for hunting season, and we were pushing on some brush and there was a tree back behind it, and we released the tree and it came up over the cabin, and after that I don’t remember anything. I guess the tree smashed my arm and I remember walking through the woods. My daddy picked me up, and tied his belt around my arm and put me in the truck. There, they called a helicopter in from children’s and I can remember getting flown to the hospital and I don’t remember anything else,” said Tyler Abbott.