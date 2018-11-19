Visitors arrested in separate incidents at AL prison

UNION SPRINGS, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections arrested multiple people over the weekend in separate incidents during visitations to Bullock Correctional Facility.
The incidents happened at a security checkpoint for visitors, ADOC said of the Union Springs facility.
The first arrest was of 22-year-old Porterdale, Ga., resident Emily Giles. She was arrested after a K-9 unit found a package with a controlled substance in the vehicle she was riding in. ADOC says Giles admitted to having the package and was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
The second arrest was of 33-year-old Birmingham resident Randy Mallory. He was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance after agents found the marijuana and crack cocaine in his possession during an inspection of the vehicle he was driving.
In a third incident, agents seized a handgun found inside a vehicle when the drive couldn’t provide a permit. Anitra Johnson, 36, of Birmingham, is pending charges for felony possession of a firearm. Johnson was convicted of forgery in 2011 and received a two-year prison sentence.
Giles and Mallory were both taken to the Bullock County Jail while a warrant for Johnson’s arrest is pending.
The ADOC says its agents have made 61 arrests for crimes ranging from smuggling contraband cell phones to drug trafficking so far in 2018. Anyone with information relating to prison crimes can contact the Investigations and Intelligence Division at 855-WE-R-ADOC.
