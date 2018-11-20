Air travel hits record high during Thanksgiving rush

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A record number of travelers are flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this week. Experts forecast more than 30.6 million people will use commercial airlines during the ten day holiday travel period.
The holiday rush is even impacting smaller airports, like Montgomery Regional.
“We’re expecting a busy week,” stated Mark Wnuk with the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Montgomery's connection hubs are running smoothly as of now, but everyone's keeping a close eye on Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, and Fort Worth to anticipate any delays or diversions.
“The weather looks very good in those hubs through the holiday week,” stated Wnuk.
Inside, everyone from the TSA to the commercial airlines are plugged in.
“Everyone has all hands on deck,” Wnuk said. “You have every available person on the job to expedite the process.”
Experts say low fuel prices and low airfare are fueling the surge. Here in Montgomery, Wnuk says their increase in traffic is in line with the national average.
Wnuk stresses to those who are planning to travel to visit the TSA website , especially if you haven’t flown in some time. Screening delays are a serious culprit to prevent passengers from reaching their terminals in time.
“Think about your jewelry and watches - anything metal, go ahead and put those in zip bags before you go through security,” Wnuk explained. “Rather than taking all those off as you walk up to screening, it can save you time. Also think about what you cannot live without for two days should you luggage be displaced, that’s what you need to put in your carry on bag.”
Wnuk also advises travelers to download their airline's app, which sends push updates for delays and boarding options to their cell phones. He says it's still the fastest way to monitor your air travel.
As the record-setting travel wave sets across the country, the airline industry is taking notes. Thanksgiving travel patterns are generally a sign of what's to come in December.
“It’s usually as busy,” Wnuk said of the Christmas holiday rush. “It gives us a feel for things we can improve on and bottlenecks we see at Thanksgiving.”
More Americans are hitting the road as well, up 5 percent from 2017.
