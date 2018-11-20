Auburn looks for second consecutive win over Crimson Tide

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn is looking for their second straight win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl. A 26-14 win on the Plains propelled the Tigers to the SEC Championship game IN 2017. This year it’s Alabama’s turn to head to Atlanta, but the Tigers can still ruin Alabama’s perfect season.
“It’s Iron Bowl week, playing Alabama, who is a very impressive team. When you look at them offensively, they are the No. 3 team in the country offensively. What really stands out to me with them playing in this league against the defenses they’ve faced is really impressive," said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. "Their quarterback is playing at an extremely high level, protecting the football and throwing the football. They also have one of the best quarterbacks in the country as a backup.”
The players always get excited for one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football.
“I think my team is pretty fired up. We know what’s at stake. We know what they have. It’s also the Iron Bowl. We don’t like them, they don’t like us.” assessed senior linebacker Deshaun Davis.
For most of the team, the way last season unfolded frustrated them then, and it still does to this day. Auburn was the only team in the country to hand Alabama a loss last year but still had to watch their biggest rival go on to take the national championship.
“I mean, of course you’re going to feel some type of way being a competitor that the team you beat is in the national championship,” said senior receiver Ryan Davis. “At the end of the day, that’s how the cards was dealt, and they were dealt their way.”
Good news for an already talented Tigers defense was revealed Tuesday heading into the match-up. Auburn’s leading pass rusher, Nick Coe, is cleared to play after dealing with a wrist injury the last two weeks.
Unranked Auburn heads into the Iron Bowl 7-4 with the No. 1 Crimson Tide at 11-0 and waiting for vengeance. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tuscaloosa
