Editorial: I am Thankful

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Thursday is Thanksgiving and it is a time for us to get together with family and friends and partake in some great eating. Let’s face it, by the looks of me, this is a day that I look forward to and excel when at the dinner table.
However, Thanksgiving is so much more. Thanksgiving should be a time when we reflect on what we, ourselves are thankful for in our lives. For me it’s quite simple.
I am so thankful for my immediate family. I have a beautiful caring wife who has put up with me for over thirty three years and for some reason is happy despite having to live with me. I have two beautiful and loving children who make us proud beyond definition.
I am thankful for my work family here at WSFA 12 News. To come to work and know that every day this fine group of people will do whatever it takes to make sure WSFA is a shining star in presenting you the viewers with the best news product in the area, making sure we deliver what is was promised to our advertisers and providing a voice for so many who might not have one otherwise.
We all have much to be thankful about. I encourage everyone to take a moment and reflect on what you are thankful for in your life. Chances are it will put a smile on your face. On behalf of your family here at WSFA, I wish you and yours a very safe and Happy Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.