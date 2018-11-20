Facebook phone sale turns into armed robbery in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are searching for a robbery suspect.
Police say the victim was selling his phone on Facebook Marketplace, and the offender asked to meet at 1200 North Crestview Drive Monday evening. The victim drove to the area and unlocked the phone to show him all of the features.
Police say when the victim inquired about the money the offender pointed a gun at him and asked for his other phone that was in the console. The victim handed him his personal phone in addition to the other phone the offender already had in his possession.
The offender left on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 175 pounds.
