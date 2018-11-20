Federal prosecutor appointed to lead AG’s public corruption unit

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Tuesday, the Attorney General’s Office announced Clark Morris will serve as chief of the Special Prosecutions Division.
Morris is a veteran federal prosecutor currently serving as second in command at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alabama’s Middle District. Morris also served as acting U.S. Attorney during the transition between former U.S. Attorney George Beck and current U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin.
Morris will oversee a 10-person team at the Attorney General’s Office including four attorneys, four investigators and two support staff members.
The Special Prosecutions Division investigates public corruption across the state and has a sizable record of convictions involving public officials from local to state office holders.
Monday, the AG’s Office announced the resignation of prosecutor Matt Hart, the former Special Prosecutions Division Chief. The AG’s Office wouldn’t comment further on Hart’s departure.
“It is the policy of this office to refrain from comment about personnel matters, so we will have no further statement,” an email from the AG’s Office stated.
Morris will assume her role as division chief in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.