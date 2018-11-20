A few morning showers

A weak cold front is draped across the area this morning, helping support a few light showers from time to time. Overall rain chances are running less than 50%, so it’s far from a big deal that would affect the morning commute. As the front presses southward, gradual clearing will occur into the afternoon as cooler air spills in. It will be noticeably cooler this afternoon with highs failing to get to 60 degrees across central Alabama. We’ll dip into the upper 30s tonight as the cooler air settles in. Sunshine is expected Wednesday into Thanksgiving Thursday with highs close to, but not quite getting to 60. Our next shot of rain arrives Friday. This system’s overall appears minimal with no severe weather expected.