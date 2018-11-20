How to watch Spanish Fort vs. Wetumpka in the quarterfinals Friday

How to watch Spanish Fort vs. Wetumpka in the quarterfinals Friday
Wetumpka is taking on Spanish Fort in the 6A quarterfinals Friday, and WSFA 12 News will televise the game.
November 20, 2018 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 4:06 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Wetumpka is taking on Spanish Fort in the 6A quarterfinals Friday, and WSFA 12 News will televise the game.

Both teams are playing for a chance to be one of the final four teams in contention for a state title.

The Game of the Week will be televised on Bounce 12.2 at 7 p.m.

List of Bounce 12.2 providers:

Andalusia Andalusia Cable 92.1

Brundidge Troy Cablevision 102

Daleville Troy Cablevision 102

Dothan Time Warner 306

Elba Troy Cablevision 102

Enterprise Time Warner 306

Eufaula Brighthouse 228

Greenville Brighthouse 213

Lake Martin Com-Link 842

Luverne Troy Cablevision 102

Montgomery Charter 192

Montgomery WOW! 121

Opelika Opelika Power Service 174

Opp Opp Cable Vision 104

Ozark Troy Cablevision 102

Troy Troy Cablevision 102

Union Springs Com-Link 842

Wetumpka Brighthouse 213

Montgomery DISH Satellite Not available

Montgomery DirecTV Not Available

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.