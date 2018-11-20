Iron Bowls also known for questionable coaching decisions

With 3:27 left in the game and trailing 17-15, Auburn found itself on the Bama 1-yard line facing a fourth down. With one of the top athletes in the history of college sports in Bo Jackson, Dye and offensive coordinator Jack Crowe shunned a field goal, and the lead, and instead ran a sweep with Brent Fullwood. Fullwood was run out of bounds by Bama defender Rory Turner well short of the end zone.