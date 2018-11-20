Iron Bowls also known for questionable coaching decisions

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - While the 2013 Kick Six and Van Tiffin’s 1985 field goal are memorable as fantastic plays, Iron Bowls in 1984 and 1998 are remembered for questionable coaching decisions.
And coaching moves that end sourly in the Iron Bowl are not forgotten, or sometimes even forgiven.
In 1984, Pat Dye’s Auburn Tigers, 8-3, came into Legion Field only needing to beat a Bama team with a 4-6 record to go to the Sugar Bowl.
With 3:27 left in the game and trailing 17-15, Auburn found itself on the Bama 1-yard line facing a fourth down. With one of the top athletes in the history of college sports in Bo Jackson, Dye and offensive coordinator Jack Crowe shunned a field goal, and the lead, and instead ran a sweep with Brent Fullwood. Fullwood was run out of bounds by Bama defender Rory Turner well short of the end zone.
At the snap, Jackson famously broke to the left instead of to the right where the sweep went to disaster.
Dye’s Tigers still had another chance when the offense got the ball back and kicker Robert McGinty lined up for a makeable 42-yard field goal attempt.
But the kick was pulled way left and the hideous sight to Auburn fans touched off a glorious celebration on the Tide sideline.
But a painful aside for the Auburn faithful remained yet to come. Just less than two years later, a Florida kicker nailed a 51-yard field goal to help the Gators overcome undefeated and 5th-ranked Auburn 18-17, after trailing 17-0 in the fourth quarter. The kicker’s name, one Robert McGinty.
Bama fans thought another Tide squad could spoil another promising Auburn season in 1997 when Terry Bowden’s Tigers, at 8-2, needed to overcome Mike DuBose’s Tide, 4-6, to earn a trip to the SEC Championship Game.
Alabama, leading 17-15, and facing a third and eight with less than a minute left in the game, chose not to run the ball and punt, but to throw a screen pass.
The screen was caught by Ed Scissum who turned upfield where he was hit by a Tiger defender, causing the fullback to fumble.
Auburn took over with 42 second left at the Tide 33. The Tigers moved the ball to Bama’s 22 where Jaret Holmes, with 15 seconds remaining, connected on a 39-yard field goal, sending the Jordan-Hare Stadium crowd into ecstasy and the Tigers to Atlanta.
In Atlanta, Auburn and quarterback Dameyune Craig lost to Peyton Manning and the third-ranked Vols 30-29.
