The Latest: No. 1 Duke routs San Diego State 90-64 in Maui

Xavier forward Zach Hankins (35) fights for a loose ball against Auburn forward Horace Spencer (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) (Marco Garcia)
November 19, 2018 at 4:15 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 6:33 PM

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on the Maui Invitational college basketball tournament (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

R.J. Barrett scored 20 points, Cam Reddish added 16 and top-ranked Duke remained undefeated at the Maui Invitational with a 90-64 rout over San Diego State.

The Blue Devils (4-0) shot 52 percent, made 10 of 25 from 3-point range and improved to 16-0 in Maui while earning a spot in Tuesday's semifinals against No. 8 Auburn.

Duke has been the talk of college basketball since its highly-touted freshmen shot the season out of a canon with a blowout win over then-No. 2 Kentucky. The five-time Maui champion Blue Devils arrived in paradise the favorites and played like it against the Aztecs (2-1).

Xavier guard Quentin Goodin (3) shoots over the Auburn defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Despite front-court foul trouble in the first half — Zion Williamson played seven minutes — Duke took control with an 11-0 run and led 49-32 by halftime behind Barrett's 16 points.

The Blue Devils kept the runaway going with an early 8-0 run in the second half, building the lead to 71-46 on Williamson's breakaway windmill dunk. Williamson had 13 points in 18 minutes.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl shouts directions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Devin Watson had 15 points to lead San Diego State (2-1).

___

Xavier head coach Travis Steele gives direction to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
12:05 p.m.

Bryce Brown scored 26 points, Jared Harper added 25 and No. 8 Auburn outlasted Xavier 88-79 in overtime to open the Maui Invitational.

Auburn guard Jared Harper (1) steals the ball away from Xavier forward Ryan Welage during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
The Tigers (4-0) shot poorly from the perimeter early and had a hard time shaking the new-look Musketeers (2-2), missing badly on a shot to win it in regulation.

Auburn took control in the overtime behind its defense, outscoring Xavier 11-2. The Tigers scored 31 points off Xavier's 22 turnovers overall to earn a spot in the semifinals against the Duke-San Diego State winner.

Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) looks for net over San Diego State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Ryan Welage had 17 points and Paul Scruggs 16 for the Musketeers.

Auburn had a five-point lead with a minute left in regulation, but Naj Marshall made a 3-pointer from the wing to pull the Musketeers within 77-75.

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) goes for net over San Diego State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Xavier tied it at 77-all with 26 seconds left in regulation on Tyrique Jones' two free throws and Brown's last-second shot came up well short.

___

Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) tries to get around San Diego State guard Jeremy Hemsley (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
10:05 a.m.

The Maui Invitational is underway with one of the most stacked fields in tournament history.

Duke forward Jack White (41) tries to hold on to a rebound as San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) and forward Jalen McDaniels (5) try to wrestle it away during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
No. 8 Auburn opened the tournament against Xavier on Monday in front of an already-rowdy crowd at the tiny Lahaina Civic Center.

The field is led by top-ranked Duke, which has won the title each of the previous five years it played in Maui. The Blue Devils open against San Diego State.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski gives orders to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
No. 3 Gonzaga faces Illinois and Arizona plays Iowa State.

___

