Man dies in Montgomery police custody

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Montgomery Police Department.
MPD Sgt. David Hicks said police officers were called to a report of a man creating a disturbance and behaving erratically Monday night shortly before 11 p.m.
Officers placed the man into custody, and he started complaining of chest pains and collapsed, Hicks said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hicks said no foul play is suspect, but the state is investigating because the man died while in police custody.
