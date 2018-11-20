Men’s Health Awareness Month: Battling depression as you get older

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s a topic a lot of people just want to avoid, but doctors say we are getting better at addressing it. We’re talking about mental health issues and depression. November is Men’s Health Awareness Month, and depression is a big problem for men, especially as men get older.
“The number of men I see is increasing, especially the number of African-American men,” said clinical psychologist Dr. Kim Hamblin.
The National Institute of Mental Health says men and women both experience depression but their symptoms can be very different. The site says because men who are depressed may appear to be angry or aggressive instead of sad, their families, friends, and even their doctors may not always recognize the anger or aggression as depression symptoms. In addition, men are less likely than women to recognize, talk about, and seek treatment for depression. Yet depression affects a large number of men.
For some men, the older they get, the more responsibilities they have. That can increase their chances of facing depression.
“Problems with kids, spouses, in marriage, disability, an injury on the job that results in disability, for people who want to work this can be extremely depressing,” Dr. Hamblin said.
Whether it’s you or a loved one, there are signs to watch out for.
“Warning signs include poor sleep, losing interest in things you enjoy doing, withdrawing and not being able to enjoy life, losing energy, poor concentration, self criticism and negative thinking,” Dr. Hamblin said.
So what’s the difference in a rough few days and depression? Dr. Hamblin says if you’re feeling the same sad thoughts for at least two weeks, you’re likely battling depression. Another interesting fact, about 30 percent of people diagnosed with depression will have a relapse. If that happens you need to get back with your doctor immediately. If you don’t know where to turn the Samaritan Counseling Center can point you in the right direction.
