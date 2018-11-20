Montgomery’s Kirk Jay performs ‘I’m Already There’ on ‘The Voice’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - “The Voice” was back Monday night on WSFA 12 News, and Alabama’s own Kirk Jay was there to try and steal the show.
The Montgomery resident and Bay Minette native performed "I’m Already There.” He dedicated the song to his mom.
With Monday night’s performance over, he will wait to see how America votes.
Jay was getting a lot of support in Montgomery.
B.B. King’s Blues Club at Wind Creek Montgomery held a watch party to support the singer.
Jay and his band performed at the club for months.
Last week, Jay secured a spot in the Top 13. Only two singers are going home Tuesday night - we’ll see if he survives starting at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.