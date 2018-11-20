Samson community mourns loss of student killed in accident

SAMSON, AL (WSFA) - One desk will be empty when classes resume for Samson High School students following Thanksgiving break.
William Tidwell died in an accident Saturday in Dale County just a day after students started the holiday break. He was a junior.
Alabama State Troopers say Tidwell was a passenger in a truck traveling on County Road 15 when he fell out of the vehicle. He was then struck by the trailer the truck was hauling. The accident is still under investigation.
The loss has rippled through the Samson community.
“This is a small community and our school is a representation of our community, Principal Bo Adams explained. “We’re like a family. The adults are grieving just like the students.”
Adam says William was one of those students who was well liked by everyone.
“He had a smile on his face that would brighten up a room, so the impact he had on this building, that loss will definitely be felt.”
William was a member of the football team, Future Farmers of America, and was also enrolled in G-Tech, the school system’s career development program, where he was studying welding.
Adams says he plans to have grief counselors in place when students and staff return from the Thanksgiving holiday.
“When you have a young person who dies suddenly, it’s devastating. We’ll struggle through this together. We’ve got things in place to help our students,” the principal promised.
William’s funeral is Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at Warren, Holloway, Ward funeral home in Geneva. The burial service will be at New Home Baptist Church in Samson.
