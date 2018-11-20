Search continues for Montgomery armed robbers

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery.
The pair robbed a convenience store on the 3000 block of Woodley Road on Nov. 4 around 6:40 at night, according to CrimeStoppers.
Several surveillance shots reveal that neither one of them appears to have tried to conceal their appearance or clothing.
The red jacket on one and the haircut on the other should be readily recognizable to someone. At one point they passed the handgun used in the robbery between the two of them.
If you have any information regarding this crime, pleasecall the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP or online at www.215STOP.com.
