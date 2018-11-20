Selma City Council votes to stop $400K payment dating back to 1982

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - During a special called meeting Monday the Selma City Council voted to put a stop date on a $400,000 payment being made by the city since 1982.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Angela Benjamin introduced the motion at the special called meeting. She cited council meeting minutes dating back to 1982. The funds were set to go towards an education project, but a vote was never made to stop the payments after the project was completed.
Her motion included that once those funds are freed up they be used to bring back the more than 60 workers who were laid off earlier this month as part of a city wide layoff.
The motion was passed pending contact be made with the entity receiving the payment within 48 hours.
After the meeting, WSFA 12 News requested an interview with councilwoman Benjamin to find out which entity was receiving the $400,000 payment, but she declined our request. We did speak to council president Bowie and several other council members, but they could not give any further details.
There is a council meeting on Tuesday. Council member Johnnie Leashore confirmed he plans to propose council members give up their travel and discretionary funds in addition to giving up their salaries for a year in order to bring some of those laid off workers back.
