State suspending road work during Thanksgiving weekend

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The state highway department is suspending all road construction projects from Wednesday at noon through midnight on Sunday to reduce the chances of accidents during the Thanksgiving weekend.
But the state emphasized that wearing a seat belt remains the best way to reduce serious injuries and fatalities on roadways.
“Increased traffic volume on Alabama roads during Thanksgiving week often brings an increase in vehicle crash injuries and fatalities,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT). “Wearing a seat belt is the number one thing we can all do to stay safe on the road this holiday or any day.”
Road improvement and maintenance work is in progress along several sections of Interstate 65 and Interstate 85 throughout Alabama. Lower speed limits and construction material may remain in some places, depending upon road conditions, ALDOT said.
In addition, drivers can access real-time, road work, traffic and weather conditions through www.algotraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. ALDOT adds that drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while driving.
ALDOT offers three tips for making a Thanksgiving trip a safe one:
* All passengers should wear a seat belt. The latest data shows that about 60 percent of Alabamians who die in crashes are not buckled up. In comparison, about 98 percent of people involved in crashes who are unharmed were reported to have been wearing seat belts, ALDOT said.
* Slow down, because speed is the leading cause of fatal crashes.
* And drive alert when traveling through work zones. Roads may have grooves that can alter the way a vehicle handles.
Visit the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page for more safe-driving tips.
