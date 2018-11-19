Tennessee man wanted for rape of child arrested in Jackson County

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - The quick thinking of a passerby in Scottsboro is the reason police say Simon Porter was arrested.
Porter is accused of raping a 16-month old in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
The victim’s mother has also been arrested and charged with child neglect.
Police believe all the media coverage helped make a difference in getting one of Tennessee’s most wanted off the streets.
Scottsboro police say a woman who was driving spotted who she thought was Simon Porter walking along Highway 79 Sunday afternoon.
That woman called police who responded to the area.
Police say they asked Porter his name and he gave it to them and he had identification on him from Tennessee.
There's no word on where the green Chevy truck was he was suspected of being in when he was last seen in Tennessee.
Scottsboro officials had nothing but praise for the woman who stepped up to get Porter off the streets.
Police say Porter was walking and said he was on his way to Huntsville.
“I don’t know if he had family there or what. I have no idea but if the citizen hadn’t have called, I mean they played a pretty pivotal role in calling us, thank goodness, because it was kind of a remote area where he was found,” said Scottsboro Police Investigator Zackie Gant.
Porter waived extradition Sunday afternoon.
He has since been transported from the jail in Scottoboro back to Tennessee.
His initial court appearance will be December 6th.
