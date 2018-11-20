Troy Trojans prep for tough test against App State

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans sit at 9-2 on the season and 7-0 in Sun Belt Conference play with one game remaining in the regular season. That game, however, will determine who will host the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship game.
The Trojans travel to Boone, North Carolina on Saturday to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in what could be one of the biggest games for Neal Brown during his four years here as the head coach of the Trojans, but Brown won’t let the game define the season.
“Any time you play these types of games people think it makes or breaks your season and I don’t buy into that,” said Brown. “To put all of our eggs in one basket and say the year hasn’t been a success if we don’t win, I don’t agree with that.”
The Troy offense had one of its worst showings of the 2018 season this past Saturday against Texas State mustering just 12 points and 220 total yards. Quarterback Sawyer Smith is wanting a bounce back performance when they take on the Mountaineers.
“We go out there three games in a row and play really good ball on offense and then skid again like we did against Texas State,” said Smith. “I just have to prepare and get ready to play good again.”
On the other hand, the Trojan defense is coming off a six turnover performance (five interceptions and one fumble) but will have the tough task of slowing down a high-caliber Appalachian State offense.
“They do a good job running the football,” said Brown. “Everything is based off having success on the run and being able to hit some shot plays over the head, but they are a really good offensive team.”
“We just have to play hard and aggressive and just make sure defensive scheme is set,” said safety Cedarius Rookard. “We have to make sure that everybody is playing hard.”
A lot on the line in Saturday’s game as the winner clinches the East Division in the Sun Belt and secures home-field advantage in the title game.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.