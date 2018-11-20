Woman loses $9K in drive-thru mishap at bank

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) – A Georgia woman said she’s missing close to $9,000, and she’s blaming Wells Fargo for what happened.
On Friday, Nov. 9, Roslyn Baitney said she put $8,754 into a drive-thru tube to deposit with a teller at a Wells Fargo location in DeKalb County.
Baitney said the teller told her the deposit was too large and that she would need to go inside.
“She never said, ‘Hold on, I’m sending the tube back,’” Baitney said.
The incident report said the teller alerted Baitney “she was sending her money back through the tube.”
"I tap on the window. I said, 'Hey, where's my money?'” Baitney said.
A car had been in line behind Baitney at the drive-thru – and seems to have driven away with Baitney’s deposit.
“And then the teller said: ‘Oh, I wonder why that car behind you didn’t do a transaction. They just pulled off.’ Yes, because you gave them my money," Baitney said.
The police report indicates security video was recorded off-site, but the bank won’t talk about the video.
And the money isn’t Baitney’s only worry.
“Now I’m an open book because my identity is out there: my driver’s license, my bank card, my bank information. It was all inside of that tube,” she said.
Baitney fears a thief now knows where she lives, so she’s been staying with her fiancé.
"I don't like throwing people under the bus, but there was a mistake made, and it was the bank that made the mistake," said Baitney’s fiancé, who didn’t provide his name.
A Wells Fargo spokesman e-mailed: “We are aware of the issue at the Chapel Square Branch and are working to resolve it.”
He refused to comment further due to “an ongoing criminal investigation.”
"That's my house note, my car note, my car insurance. What are you all going to do?" Baitney asked.
Wells Fargo promised to pay Baitney her money soon.
