AP Explains: Dispute between Seoul, Tokyo over WWII brothels

The deal initially described by Seoul and Tokyo as "final and irreversible" turned out to be anything but. Many victims refused payment. Anti-Japan activists rallied furiously, accusing the government of former conservative President Park Geun-hye of "selling away" the honor and dignity of the aging victims. College students began camping out in the street across the embassy to protect the statue from potential attempts to remove it. A 64-year-old Buddhist monk died after setting himself on fire to protest the deal in January 2017.