ASU Homecoming includes Turkey Day Classic, party on concourse, alumni gatherings

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Turkey Day Classic clash between Alabama State University and Mississippi Valley State is just part of Hornet Homecoming Week 2018.
The festivities begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Student Center Ballroom where the Silver Class of 1983 and other classes ending in 3 and 8 will be celebrated during an Alumni Brunch at 10 a.m.
Meetings for alumni and members of the Hornet Club will follow before a 5:30 p.m. reception for alumni at the home of ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr.
Wededay, on the eve of the Classic, ASU presents a ‘Party on the Concourse,’ from 7 p.m. until midnight. The gathering features Raheem DeVaughn, Souled Out, DJ Boosie and other guests. Two musical experiences – live music in the club lounge and a DJ on the concourse - are planned as well as a cash bar and food, the university said.
The 95th Annual Turkey Day Classic Parade starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday in downtown Montgomery. More than 100 entries and 14 marching bands are expected to take part in the much-anticipated event.
ASU, 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the SWAC, welcomes Mississippi Valley, 1-9 and 1-5, to one of America's oldest HBCU classics. The Hornet Walk will be held at 11:50 a.m., just before the gates open at noon. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
On Friday, the 10th Annual James A. Shannon Golf Classic will commence at 8 a.m. at Lagoon Park Golf Course.
For more information and tickets to Hornet Homecoming 2018 events, visit here.
