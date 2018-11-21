Athens animal shelter seeks homes for 16 abandoned puppies

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If you’re in the market for a warm, cuddly puppy, the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter has a dozen or more to choose from.
Dr. Robert Pitman, veterinarian for Limestone Veterinary Clinic and the shelter, said 16 puppies were dropped off in his outdoor kennel at some point Monday night in the cold rain. Surveillance video shows two women bundled in heavy coats dropped off the puppies shortly after 7 p.m. They were in a dark-colored Ford Expedition.
Pitman said while it was better the puppies were dropped off at the shelter as opposed to being left in a ditch, the puppy dumpers could face animal cruelty charges.
He said the puppies appear to be from two different litters, though most appear to be mixed with a Labrador retriever. The oldest litter is 9 to 10 weeks old, while the younger litter is 6 to 7 weeks old.
