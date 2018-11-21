Attorney: Rapper 6ix9ine innocent of racketeering charges

This April 21, 2018 still image from a surveillance video, provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York, shows the white flash of a gun being fired, lower left between two figures wearing red, at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, where the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performed shortly afterward. The image was used by federal prosecutors to document alleged involvement by rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in several violent incidents to support their request to a judge that the rapper be denied bail. Prosecutors said this was a confrontation with a rival rapper's group; and someone in Hernandez's group fired the round in the air. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP) (AP)