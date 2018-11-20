Franklin County man sentenced to 40 years for toddler’s death

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Franklin County judge sentenced Shannon Gargis to 40 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend’s 22-month-old daughter, Serenity Renfroe.
District Attorney Joey Rushing says he is still surprised about hearing a not guilty verdict two weeks ago for capital murder by the jury. That could have brought the death penalty.
That's because he says this was one of the most serious cases in Franklin County history.
Rushing-says how 22-month-old Serenity died is horrifying. He says autopsy results showed Serenity had over 100 bruises on her body, which showed signs of consistent abuse.
In the end, Rushing says Serenity died from blunt force trauma to the head. He says Gargis testified he was babysitting Renfroe when she was found dead next to his feet.
And after listening to testimony, statements and discussing letters that had been put into evidence, the judge sentenced Garigs to the maximum possible... 40 years in prison.
The judge ordered Gargis to serve his 40 years for aggravated child abuse and manslaughter consecutively.
